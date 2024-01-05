David Soul, best known for his role as Detective Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson in the series Starsky & Hutch, has died at age 80. His wife, Helen Snell, shared the news in a statement on Friday, January 5.

“David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family,” the statement read. “He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

From 1974 to 1979, Soul starred alongside Paul Michael Glaser’s Detective Dave Starsky in the action series. The show ran for four seasons and was both a U.S. and international phenomenon in its syndication. The famed detective duo also returned to reprise their roles in the 2004 Starsky & Hutch movie with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

Skyrocketing to fame with the ABC program bonded the costars for life. Though they admittedly had their fair share of difficult times during their relationship, Soul and Paul kept in touch with each other despite living in two different countries.

“David and I had our ups and downs, but we had a great relationship. We really cared about each other, and we’re still good friends,” Paul told Closer in July 2023 of his bond with Soul. “I speak to him once every month or two. When I go to England, I see him. We also developed a great relationship with the whole crew. There was a tremendous sense of camaraderie.”

Alan Band/Keystone/Getty Images

Both leading men became household names and never expected Starsky & Hutch to become as popular as it did.

“I thought, ‘Well, this is never going to make it as a series,” Paul recalled of the audition process. “Then I auditioned for it and got it. And then it became this big hit. It happened pretty fast.”

Soul’s other notable roles included Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force and The Yellow Rose. He was also a talented musician, with hits like “Don’t Give Up on Us” and “Silver Lady.”

Throughout his career, Soul battled cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The Unsub alum also opened up about moving from the U.S. to the U.K. years ago, allowing him to gain a new outlook on life.

“I fell in love with Britain many years ago and found myself drawn to live here,” he wrote on his website. “I have never regretted it. Over here, I wasn’t just Hutch; I was respected for my music and various forms of acting, including the theater, which I have also loved very much.”