On the mend. Sophia Loren suffered a health emergency at her home in Geneva on September 24, 2023. The Italian actress was hospitalized following the incident.

What Happened to Sophia Loren?

Sophia took a bad fall in the bathroom at her Swiss home, resulting in a fractured hip, femur and several other bones. The Academy Award winner underwent surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

“The surgery went well, and now we only need to wait,” a spokesperson for the Two Women star told Fox News on Monday, September 25. “I have no additional information at the moment.”

Sophia was set to open up a new restaurant bearing her name in Bari, Italy, on Tuesday, September 26. The appearance has since been canceled.

“Today, a fall at her home in Geneva caused Mrs. Loren to suffer hip fractures,” a September 24 post on the restaurant’s Instagram page read. “Having undergone a successful operation, she will now have to undergo a short period of convalescence followed by a rehabilitation process. Fortunately, everything went well and the Lady will be back with us very soon.”

The statement concluded, “The whole team at Sophia Loren Restaurant takes this opportunity to wish her a speedy recovery.”

She was also set to receive honorary citizenship from the city of Bari this week, but the engagement has also been canceled following news of her hospitalization. Sophia made her most recent public appearance at an Armani fashion show on September 2. The Sunflower actress celebrated her 89th birthday on September 20.

Pietro D’Aprano/Getty Images

Does Sophia Loren Have Kids?

Her two sons, Carlo and Edoardo Ponti, have been by her side in the hospital amid her recovery, per The Hollywood Reporter. Sophia is very close to her family and previously opened up about her increased communication with her loved ones at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My approach to life is very simple,” she told Closer in October 2020. “Enjoy all the good news that my children tell me about their lives. The beauty of my grandchildren fills me with joy although they are far away in California.”

The classic film star’s bond with her kids has only gotten stronger over the years. In fact, Edoardo, a director, is the one who convinced his mother to come out of acting retirement after a 10-year hiatus.

“He knows me so well,” she said of her youngest child, whom she worked with on 2020’s The Life Ahead. “He knows every inch of my face, my heart, my soul.”