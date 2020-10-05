Here’s Everything to Know About Sophia Loren’s 2 Adult Sons, Carlo Ponti Jr. and Edoardo Ponti

Sophia Loren has been blowing fans away with her incredible acting skills for decades, but the iconic performer had the loving support of her two sons, Carlo Ponti Jr. and Edoardo Ponti, along the way. Now that the Two Women star’s children are adults, they’ve grown up to be just as successful.

Sophia started her family two years after tying the knot with her first and only husband, Carlo Ponti, in 1966. The Marriage Italian Style actress welcomed their eldest child, Carlo Jr., on December 29, 1968. Sophia and the late film producer’s youngest son, Edoardo, arrived five years later on January 6, 1973.

Even though Sophia was cementing her status as a star of Hollywood’s Golden Age at the time she welcomed her children, nothing was going to keep the legend from becoming a mom. At the time she got pregnant with Carlo Jr., any “concern for [her] career evaporated,” she wrote in her 1984 book Women And Beauty.

“Nothing mattered to me but my baby,” she sweetly penned. “If necessary, I would have given up my work to have a child. If this means I am not modern, then I am not modern. I believe an infant needs to be with its mother as much as possible.”

The Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow star said those feelings intensified the moment her first child arrived. “You may have guessed by now that I believe that motherhood is the greatest role of my life,” she wrote in her memoir. “Nothing, not even winning an Oscar, can compete with the pleasure and sense of accomplishment it has given me.”

Sophia believes that “all women feel an instinctive urge” to start a family one day, but some “may use this desire creatively in their work or by living lives devoted to ideas,” she explained. “For me, nothing could substitute for motherhood.”

Since Carlo Jr. and Eduardo have grown up, they’ve followed in their mom’s epic Hollywood footsteps. Because Sophia has had plenty of opportunities to collaborate with her talented children, she’s developed quite the bond with her sons — especially Eduardo, who directed her latest film The Life Ahead.

“He knows me so well,” the Houseboat star exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly in early October 2020. “He knows every inch of my face, my heart, my soul.”

Scroll through the gallery to learn all about Sophia’s sons!