Libra: September 23 – October 22

Destiny can come calling with an amazing opportunity, Libra. Be ready to welcome it, and you can move your life up a notch.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Get ready for a love connection that is so intense you won’t be able to ignore it. Stay close to those who are always there for you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Don’t make a hasty decision at work; you want changes to be permanent. For love, build a strong friendship and spiritual connection.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Career and money are on the upswing, Cap. Eclipse energy gives your work life a boost. A discussion with someone can lead to success.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Be prepared to change your schedule if an amazing opportunity comes up. Self-development work can energize you.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus in your relationship zone lights up your love life. If you’ve been waiting on news regarding money, be patient — it is coming!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Watch for coincidences in life. When something suddenly clicks in place, you’ll experience that “I knew it all along” feeling.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s good news on the career front but be patient as you stand by for developments to fall into place. Let only positive thoughts in.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Be careful not to make a rash decision regarding your home or family, Gem. Take a step back and see what happens next.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

At home, be careful not to dominate the discussion; communication is about listening and talking. Be open with those you love.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Creative projects can come up for discussion, and your ideas can be well received. Time to shine, Leo!

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A sudden development can change your plans, so clear the schedule and stay focused.