Pace Yourself! See Your Horoscope and What the Stars Have in Store for October 1 to October 7
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Destiny can come calling with an amazing opportunity, Libra. Be ready to welcome it, and you can move your life up a notch.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Get ready for a love connection that is so intense you won’t be able to ignore it. Stay close to those who are always there for you.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Don’t make a hasty decision at work; you want changes to be permanent. For love, build a strong friendship and spiritual connection.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Career and money are on the upswing, Cap. Eclipse energy gives your work life a boost. A discussion with someone can lead to success.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Be prepared to change your schedule if an amazing opportunity comes up. Self-development work can energize you.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Venus in your relationship zone lights up your love life. If you’ve been waiting on news regarding money, be patient — it is coming!
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Watch for coincidences in life. When something suddenly clicks in place, you’ll experience that “I knew it all along” feeling.
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
There’s good news on the career front but be patient as you stand by for developments to fall into place. Let only positive thoughts in.
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Be careful not to make a rash decision regarding your home or family, Gem. Take a step back and see what happens next.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
At home, be careful not to dominate the discussion; communication is about listening and talking. Be open with those you love.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Creative projects can come up for discussion, and your ideas can be well received. Time to shine, Leo!
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
A sudden development can change your plans, so clear the schedule and stay focused.