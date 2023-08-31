Week of September 3 through September 9 

Virgo: August 23 – September 22 

It’s all systems go! New Moon energy in your sign brings a positive vibe to your life. Think big and expect the best, Virgo! 

Libra: September 23 – October 22 

Be alert so you don’t miss details. There could be mix-ups around money now, so you will want to stay on top of any financial matters. 

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21 

Put time aside to indulge your heart, but don’t take your eyes off matters at work. Good friends are supportive and help reduce stress. 

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21 

You are the sign of brutal honesty, and that’s the best way to start or continue a romantic union. Secrets can come back to bite you. 

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19 

Mars in your career zone has you working around the clock. Be mindful to break to reflect on life and ignite your creativity. 

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18 

Don’t be in too much of a hurry to take control of a romantic relationship, Aqua. You may need to sort out some home matters first. 

Pisces: February 19 – March 20 

A friend can step forward to offer a work opportunity, but it’s likely to come through social engagement. Time to see and be seen! 

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A cosmic connection with someone can provide a spark of inspiration for you to stand out in the crowd, Aries. Love is passionate. 

Taurus: April 20 – May 20 

Venus, the planet that governs both love and money, sits in your home and family zone and indicates it’s time to do what’s right for you! 

Gemini: May 21 – June 21 

When someone asks for your advice, be honest and sincere — say how you feel to avoid a misunderstanding. 

Cancer: June 22 – July 22 

At home, you may not have much time to make a decision, so you’ll need to have all the facts on hand.

Leo: July 23 – August 22 

When it comes to matters of the heart, shake the cobwebs from your past to embrace a new relationship, Leo.