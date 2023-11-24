Week of November 26 through December 2

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Communication is important. The more you can be honest about how you feel, the more genuine your relationship will be.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You can have a new romantic start with someone, but remember — compromise is key when it comes to lasting love.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

With the end of the year quickly approaching, you are likely to have more to do than time to do it. Focus on priorities and multitask, Aqua!

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Holiday events can provide introductions to some interesting people. Make time to network and socialize — and take a chance with love!

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your life is about to change, Aries! Once you have a clear picture of what you want, there will be no stopping you from achieving it all.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Life is hectic, but no matter how busy you are, some people will always be your top priority. Make time for them and it’ll pay off positively.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

The people you meet socially can be helpful with work. Stay focused on your goals, and don’t get involved in other people’s business.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

As Venus and Mercury both influence your love life, the stars set the scene for romance. All eyes are on you, Cancer!

Leo: July 23 – August 22

While you’re crushing it at work, have some fun, connect with others, and build closer unions with those you love. Aim for balance.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Well-planned rituals and routines keep you on track. Remember to take a break to chill and relax to recharge your spiritual batteries.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have an opportunity to manifest more financial support, and a wise friend can help make it happen.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Romance is in the stars, so it’s the perfect time to tell someone just how you feel about them.