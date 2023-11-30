Week of December 3 through December 9

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

New Moon energy in your sign, along with motivational planet Mars, indicates you could make a change in your life. Go with your gut.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury retrograde in your sign gives you a chance to get organized and complete projects that have been put on hold, Cap.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Solo time will give you a chance to get your thoughts together, which is necessary to move in the direction of your heart and soul.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

If an opportunity at work crosses your path, be careful not to think about it for too long, Pisces. Instead, act quickly to show your interest.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This is a great time to review and reset your goals, so think carefully about what you want to achieve this next year. Make wise choices.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

If there has been a delay with money in some way, have confidence that it will sort itself out, Taurus. Make every thought a positive one.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

With the influence of new Moon energy, a sudden change to your schedule could highlight an opportunity with work.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

A new start at work can get you excited, Cancer. Your future looks positive; keep an optimistic outlook to attract your dreams.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

A new start with a relationship provides the reassurance that everything will be okay. As always, you will want to think things through.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A change can work out for the best, so try not to worry and let life take its course. A chat with a loved one looks positive.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This is a busy time, especially as a creative project can get the go ahead now. Focus on priorities.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With holiday party invitations, you can be lucky in love. But it’s up to you to make the effort.