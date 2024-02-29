Savannah Guthrie was disappointed to learn that she was cut from a TV show after filming a scene. The Today host and costar Hoda Kotb revealed that they were both very saddened to find out that their acting chops were not going to be broadcast on TV.

The shocking confession came when it was announced that Today’s Willie Geist would be appearing in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. “Willie Geist has a starring role playing himself on assignment to interview Larry David,” Carson Daly revealed in a Today segment that aired on Tuesday, February 26.

The segment then cut to a previous Today interview with the show’s star and creator, Larry David, from earlier this month. Larry, 76, promised both Savannah, 52, and Hoda, 59, that they would be featured in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, they did not believe him because they had been told the same thing numerous times in the past.

“You two, you’re not cut this year. You’re in it,” the comedian assured the newscasters, but they weren’t buying it.

“We’ve heard it all before. We shot a whole scene, we thought it was hilarious, about a pickle, we were really good,” Savannah said of being promised a cameo on the show and then being cut. “He enjoyed cutting us.”

“And then … he tried to tease us,” she added. “But I think he’s lying!”

Both Savannah and Hoda are no strangers to making acting appearances. The broadcasters have made cameos in 30 Rock and the Sharknado franchise. Most recently, Savannah appeared in 2020’s The Stand In.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Larry announced that season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm would be the show’s last in December 2023.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” Larry said in a statement at the time. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

If there’s one thing fans know about Curb Your Enthusiasm, it’s that the storylines are quite unpredictable. Who knows if Hoda and Savannah’s big cameo will ever happen in the show’s final season!