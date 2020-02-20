The gloves are off! Salma Hayek didn’t remain quiet when one of her haters questioned her natural beauty on Instagram. After the 53-year-old shared a selfie of herself on the beach to Instagram, the troll commented, “Too much Botox 😦 Not needed Salma!”

However, the Ugly Betty star wasn’t having it. Salma responded, “I don’t have Botox.” She jokingly added, “But thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.” Ouch!

After seeing that, the Latina beauty’s fans came to her defense. “Girl it is not time yet, you look better than most 20 something year olds,” one Instagram user wrote. Another said, “BEST 👏🏻 COMBACK👏🏻 EVER 👏🏻 you look stunning mama! You are ageless!!!!!” A third added, “Don’t you dare do a thing, you’re a masterpiece!”

Getting botox was never on Salma’s list. She revealed her thoughts about the procedure during a 2015 interview with People. She said, “I don’t believe in Botox, especially when [people] do it so young. They destroy themselves.”

“They keep telling young girls, ‘Do it young, so you never get wrinkles.’ No, your face is going to fall. You’ll have to keep getting more and more and more each time,” the dark-haired beauty continued. “So if you’re going to do it, I recommend doing it as late as you can.”

As for Salma’s beauty routine, the actress says she doesn’t do a lot. “I don’t really take big risks when it comes to beauty,” she admitted. “I think a big risk is plastic surgery. I’m very conservative in my beauty routine.”

“I had a great mother who gave [beauty advice] to me, which is wash your face before you go to sleep — no matter what,” the A-lister added. “She and my grandmother told me, ‘You have to do this for yourself. Just think about how much faster you’re going to age if you don’t.’”

If you ask us, Salma doesn’t need to do a thing. She’s beautiful just the way she is!