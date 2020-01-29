Weeks after Jennifer Aniston mentioned Happy Days during her Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech, Ron Howard couldn’t help but to send some love back her way.

“That’s very flattering! Very flattering. And she’s great,” the iconic director — who was part of the classic series — tells Us Weekly while at the Television Academy Hall of Fame Ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 28. And while he “didn’t see” exactly what the Friends alum, 50, said on stage, he has nothing but kind words about her acting.

“Very few people can move between comedy and drama, you know, the way she’s proven that she can. So as a result, she’s both very funny with impeccable timing but she’s always very honest,” the Hollywood filmmaker gushes to the outlet. “You don’t feel like she’s a performer, ever. She’s, you know, a really strong actor. She’s also a good director! She hasn’t done very much of it, but she did a short film in … a program that my daughter Bryce [Dallas Howard] was also involved in.”

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I thought that Jennifer’s was really, really good [at directing]. So I’m always prodding her whenever I see her, ‘Do a little more directing!’ But … the business keeps her busy in front of the cameras,” Ron continues. So sweet!

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While accepting her award, Jennifer took some time to reveal some of what inspired her to go down her career route. “Oh, my gosh. This is so unbelievable. What a room! You know, I was thinking back to when I was a little girl, and I would — I didn’t have a VCR, but I had a tape recorder, and I would tape ‘Laverne & Shirley’, ‘Happy Days’ and others,” the A-lister told the crowd filled with celebrities, on January 19. “I’d listen to episodes in my head and say, ‘I know one day I am going to do that.’”

Jennifer and Ron clearly continue to do big things. The father-of-4’s next project is directing the film Hillbilly Elegy, while the big-time star is currently working on a movie titled The Fixer. We can’t wait to see these!