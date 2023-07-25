It has been seven months since Robin Meade announced that her HLN talk show, Morning Express With Robin Meade, was coming to an end. In her time away from TV, the newscaster has been spending time with her friends and making “fond memories” with her family.

“What yearly family event did you take for granted, but now cherish like gold? The first ‘mess of green beans’ each year is a BIG DEAL for the Meades,” Robin, 54, recently wrote in a rare post on Instagram. “Dad plants and picks them. Mom preps and pressure cooks them. Everyone else’s job? To eat them. LOL.”

In the carousel of photos from the family affair, Robin posed with her mom and dad as they prepared for the annual celebration.

“I’m so grateful to see these two last weekend learning to handle their newly renovated kitchen ‘like a boss,’” the post continued. “But mostly, a year after Dad’s health scare and years after Mom tackled her own, having them with us and thriving is a cause for celebration every day.”

Robin finished off the post “hoping” her fans were able to “make fond memories with loved ones” just as she has been able to do with her parents. The longtime broadcaster also revealed the hilarious gift she got for her father — a shirt that reads “You can’t scare me; I have two daughters.”

Courtesy of Robin Meade/Instagram

Prior to sharing the sweet photos with her parents, Robin had a little reunion with some of her former talk show costars, including Susan Hendricks, Bob Van Dillen, Shyann Malone, Melissa Knowles, Elizabeth Prann and Kristina Fitzpatrick. The group spent time at The Splatter Studio, an immersive painting experience.

“Former morning show anchors reunion!” Robin captioned a May 17 post. “Expressing ourselves … via paint? LOL. I missed these folks, so we got together (for the first time as a group since our show ended in early December).”

The comments section was flooded with love from fans who have missed seeing all of the anchors on air together.

“I have still not adjusted to you being taken off air,” one fan commented on the post. “BEST NEWS CREW.”

Another penned, “I miss everyone, you had the best news team,” adding, “What a big mistake.”

While Robin has yet to announce her next career venture, it’s clear she has a huge support system thanks to her family, friends and fans.

“So many people are lost without you and your crew!” another person commented. “I hope that you are all doing well and here’s hoping that we can see you all together again. That was a major mistake.”