Ricki Lake Weight Loss Photos: Before and After Pictures

Ricki Lake’s Weight Loss Has Inspired Her Fans! See Photos of the Actress From Before and After

Actress Ricki Lake revealed the inspiring reason she decided to lose weight. The talk show host shared photos from before and after kickstarting her weight loss journey.

“On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she shared on Instagram in February 2024. “My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)”

“But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own,” the Emmy winner added. “Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”