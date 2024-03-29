Rebel Wilson spills the tea about her celebrity encounters over the years in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. When it came to the first time she met Whoopi Goldberg, the Pitch Perfect star had nothing but great things to say.

“‘Whoopi! Whoopi!’ I scream the second she walks out the door. I’d kill for an autograph or a picture. Whoopi, I’m an actress from Australia … can I get a photo please?’” Rebel, 44, wrote of the time Whoopi was filming Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Bridesmaids star admitted that she got so “damn excited” that she pushed “over the barricade to get closer to Whoopi.”

“Whoopi must have seen this supreme level of excitement before. She must sense that I’m a superfan and graciously takes the photo with me,” Rebel gushed.

Rebel may have had a positive interaction with the Sister Act star, but the same can’t be said for her vibe with singer Adele. In the memoir, which is out on April 2, Rebel claimed that Adele, 35, “always quickly turns away” when they’re at the same event.

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than ​30 seconds. That she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,’” she wrote in reference to her Pitch Perfect character.

That being said, both Rebel and the “Rolling in the Deep” singer have undergone drastic weight loss transformations. While Adele has lost more than 100 pounds over the years, Rebel has shed 80 pounds.

The Senior Year actress jumpstarted her health and wellness journey in 2016 after losing her first 33 pounds. Four years later, Rebel amplified her determination and shared her new year’s resolutions going into 2020.

“OK, so for me 2020 is going to be called ‘The Year of Health’ — so I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Who’s with me in making some positive changes this year?

In January, Rebel got vulnerable when she opened up about gaining 30 pounds after initially losing 80.

“It makes me feel bad about myself … it shouldn’t … but it does,. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle,” she admitted via Instagram before asking fans, “Anyone else going through the same thing?”