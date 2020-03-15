Our thoughts are with the McEntire family during this difficult time. Reba McEntire took to Instagram on Saturday, March 14 to reveal her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, died. The country star shared the sweetest tribute to her mom after her death.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” Reba, 64, wrote in her caption on Instagram of a set of family photos featuring her late mom. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.”

The “Fancy” singer went on to add that her family got to spend time with Jacqueline before her passing, either by visiting or talking on the phone. “She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us,” Reba continued. “We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the caregivers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.”

“Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time — she gave you her undivided attention. We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories,” Reba added. “Thank you Lord for that.”

The redhead beauty asked in lieu of flowers, fans can send a donation as a memorial to the Reba McEntire Fund, which will benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund.

Reba and her mother were very close, and Jacqueline was very supportive of Reba’s music career. Reba even dedicated the song “You Never Gave Up on Me,” from her 2019 album Stronger Than the Truth, to her mom.

“I got the idea, ‘That’s a great song for Mama.’ Because who besides God has never given up on me? Mama,” Reba told The Boot in May 2019. “I sent it [my sister] Susie and [her husband] Mark, and I wanted them to play it for Mama on Christmas Eve. They’re in Oklahoma; I was here in Tennessee. And she sat there and listened to it. I sent the lyrics and everything, so she’d be able to make sure that she heard every word. She cried. She was very appreciative. She loved it. But I meant it with all my heart.”