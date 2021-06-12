Finding a little joy. Queen Elizabeth was all smiles at the 2021 Trooping the Colour event in honor of her 95th birthday.

Elizabeth looked happy and healthy in a powder blue coat with gold embroidered flowers at the collar and a matching hat. She finished her look with a pair of white gloves, several strings of pearls and a striking red lip.

Her Majesty was accompanied to the event by her cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. While this isn’t the first year she’s attended Trooping the Colour without her late husband, Prince Philip — he retired from royal duties 2017 — it is the first time the queen has celebrated at her birthday parade since his death in April.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 after a series of hospitalizations. Understandably, Queen Elizabeth was “heartbroken” over the loss of her husband of 70 years, an insider revealed to Closer Weekly at the time.

“Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” the source continued while noting, “even though Philip had been in poor health for months, it has still come as a shock.”

It’s also been a rough couple of months for the royal family. On top of Prince Philip’s death, the rift between Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle and the rest of the royals was heightened after the couple spoke out against the firm in several interviews since they stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020. They detailed their experiences of racism within the royal family during their CBS tell-all in March, Harry compared growing up in the royal family to living in a “zoo” during an appearance on Dax Shephard‘s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May and later that month, he reflected on how being a member of the royal family negatively affected his and Meghan’s mental health in his Apple+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Queen Elizabeth felt her grandson’s comments were “hurtful,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time. But the tension between Harry, 36, Meghan, 39, and the royal family has since eased following the arrival of the couple’s second child, a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten Winsdor. Meghan gave birth to their baby girl on June 4.

The queen was “overjoyed to be a great grandmother again,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch shortly after Lili was born. “The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos. She has put the drama (from the interviews) aside.”

