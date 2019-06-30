What could have been. The Bodyguard is obviously one of the most memorable films from the early ’90s, but a sequel was considered, and star Kevin Costner revealed that Princess Diana was almost cast.

The actor, 64, who costarred with Whitney Houston for the 1992 classic, recently sat down with PeopleTV to drop quite the tidbit. “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney,” Kevin revealed. “Nobody really knew that for about a year.” And believe it or not, when the princess was presented with the idea, she was all about it.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone when she asked the questions,” the Yellowstone star recalled. “She goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ But she said it in a very respectful — she was a little nervous because I think her life was very governed.”

Kevin also revealed that it was actually the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson — also known as Fergie — that helped him get in contact with the Princess of Wales. “I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana,” the star said.

“She was the one that set it up, and she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea,” he added.

A sequel to the film never happened, as Diana was tragically killed in 1997 at the age of 36 after being involved in a car crash in Paris. Whitney, who became an even bigger star with the movie’s song “I Will Always Love You” also passed away in 2012. She was only 48.

The Bodyguard was a massive success, reeling in over $400million worldwide. It also was able to rack up two Oscars nominations for the music.