Even though Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, he “doesn’t want anyone worrying about him,” a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Prince Charles was feeling a little under the weather, so he wasn’t surprised when he tested positive for coronavirus. He’s doing OK and is in constant contact with royal doctors. He’s not the type to kick up a fuss,” the source reveals.

Shutterstock

On Wednesday, March 25, the Clarence House office announced the prince, 71, was in “good health,” but was battling the virus. “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement read. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Due to COVID-19, Charles had to isolate himself from his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the rest of their family members. “The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” the statement continued. “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

Although it’s not certain how he contracted the virus, the Clarence House office noted the prince has been doing a “high number of engagements” for “his public role during recent weeks.”

Shutterstock

Due to the virus spreading rapidly worldwide, Buckingham Palace also released a statement about Queen Elizabeth‘s well-being. “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” they said. “The queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of March 12th and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further.”

Thank goodness Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles are all right!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Closer Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.