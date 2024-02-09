Move over, air fryer: The pressure cooker is making a comeback. “Pressure cooking has become fashionable again, with many of today’s top chefs using them in their kitchens, and they are often seen on cooking shows and competitions when time is of the essence,” says Denise Smart, author of the new cookbook Pressure Cooking Every Day.

“They are no longer just used for cooking tougher cuts of meat and beans and lentils but are ideal for everyday cooking.” Indeed, these flavor-packed recipes prove that you can make a tasty meal in no time with a stovetop pressure cooker. Try one tonight!

Chicken Tinga Tacos

(Serves 4)

1 tbsp. sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, sliced

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

2 tbsp. chipotle paste in adobo

1 ⁄4 pint tomato sauce

1 tsp. red wine vinegar

12 small warmed corn tortillas

Guacamole, sour cream, grated cheese, lettuce, cilantro and lime, for serving

Directions:

1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Increase heat and add chicken thighs. Season and brown. Stir in next 6 ingredients.

3. Lock lid, bring up to high pressure, stabilize heat and cook 10 minutes. Remove from heat and slow release.

4. Shred chicken in cooker. Return to heat and simmer 5 minutes, until sauce is thick. Serve chicken on tortillas with your favorite toppings.

PER SERVING: 477 calories, 49 grams protein, 37 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 15 grams fat.

William Shaw

Spicy Jambalaya

(Serves 4)

1 tbsp. sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

2 celery sticks, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

3 1 ⁄2 oz. chorizo, sliced

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or 4 thighs, chopped

2 bell peppers, cored, seeded and chopped

1 tbsp. paprika

2 tsp. dried herbs

7 1 ⁄2 oz. long-grain rice

1 (14 oz.) can diced tomatoes

3⁄4 pint hot chicken stock

4 oz. cooked peeled shrimp

6 spring onions, chopped, to garnish

Directions:

1. Heat oil in pressure cooker over medium. Add onion, celery and garlic; cook 3 to 4 minutes. Add chorizo, chicken peppers; cook 2 minutes.

2. Add paprika, herbs and rice; cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and stock. Lock lid, bring to high pressure, stabilize heat and cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat and slow release.

3. Stir in shrimp and heat 3 to 4 min. then season to taste.

4. Serve garnished with spring onions.

PER SERVING: 525 calories, 34 grams protein, 53 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar, 19 grams fat.

Korean Beef Short Ribs

(Serves 6)

6 beef short ribs, trimmed

1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil

2 onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 ⁄4 pint hot beef stock

3 1 ⁄2 oz. dark soy sauce

3 1 ⁄2 oz. barbecue sauce

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. gochujang

2 small pears, peeled, cored and shredded

1 tbsp. cornstarch blended with 2 tbsp. cold water

Steamed rice, shredded spring onions and kimchi for serving

Directions:

1. Season beef with pepper. Heat oil in a pressure cooker over medium. Cook in batches until browned. Transfer to a plate.

2. Add onions and garlic to cooker; cook 1 minute. Stir in next 6 ingredients. Add ribs. Lock lid, bring to high pressure, stabilize heat and cook 50 minutes. Remove from heat and slow release.

3. Remove ribs. Add cornstarch to sauce; bring to a boil, then simmer 5 minutes.

4. Serve ribs over rice topped with sauce and spring onions with a side of kimchi.

PER SERVING: 335 calories, 31 grams protein, 26 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 19 grams sugar, 11 grams fat.