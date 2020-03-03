It’s been a few decades since Paulina Porizkova rose to fame as one of the world’s most iconic supermodels, and now, the beloved star is revealing what life is like in her later years. While appearing on CBS This Morning on Sunday, March 2, the Czechoslovakia native explained why “it’s really freaking hard to be a woman over 50.”

“We have, like, a weird period between, you’re [Jennifer Lopez] looking fabulous and then Betty White. And there’s kind of like a dead zone between the two,” the 55-year-old beauty candidly confessed during her recent TV interview. “So, I’m trying to fill that dead zone!”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Although Paulina didn’t “really love modeling” as a young girl, she explained to the outlet why it’s much harder for her to book shoots now that’s she’s aging. “I did one of my, ‘Look at me. This is my face without makeup’ [posts]. And I’ve never used Botox or fillers,” she explained. “And this job that I was up for went, ‘Oh, well, we can’t use you then.'”

As she looked back on her legendary career, the Sports Illustrated model revealed why she was never too gung-ho on getting Botox or fillers to enhance her beauty. “I used to be kind of judgmental about it,” she confessed. “I used to go, ‘Oh, you know, I can’t believe that anybody’s injecting themselves and changing the way they look.'”

However, Paulina admitted how much things have changed since she became the first woman from Central Europe to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 1984. “Now I think, ‘No, you know what? It’s really freaking hard to be a woman. And it’s really freaking hard to be a woman over 50. Because we really get dismissed from the table,'” she stated.

This certainly isn’t the first time Paulina — who is the proud mom of sons Jonathan, 26, and Oliver, 21, with late singer Ric Ocasek — has advocated for women who are aging. In fact, the blonde beauty previously dished why it really “sucks” growing older in the public eye.

Clive Dix/Shutterstock

“When your entire life has consisted of looking good, aging publicly, in a word, sucks,” she told NewBeauty in the magazine’s Fall/Winter 2018 issue. “This is not for the faint-hearted.”

We think Paulina looks incredible for her age!