It is very clear that Padma Lakshmi is one hardworking mom who pours all that she has into being a parent — and she proved that once again by sharing an emotional message about parenthood.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, November 1, to write an important note about juggling her career and being a parent. “Halloween is sacred to us. An official mommy/daughter holiday. We always plot and plan our costumes together, just after Easter. Usually,” the Top Chef host wrote alongside three photos featuring her and her daughter, Krishna, 9.

Padma — who shares her only child with her boyfriend Adam Dell — continued, “This year was different. This year mom was lucky enough to get her new show made. This year mom was away a lot. This year mom was overwhelmed. This year mom is exhausted. I love Halloween. And, I’ve never not gone all out. But, I just didn’t get it together.⁣” However, all was not lost.

“Luckily, I managed to save #littlehands’ situation by what I think is a really kick ass Harley Quinn, but I just didn’t get my own costume ready,” Pada revealed. “I had no energy. But I didn’t want her to feel I was chumping out and didn’t care enough to get dressed up for her. For our beloved yearly ritual. Something had to give.”⁣

“As moms we try to do it all and often put more pressure on ourselves than others,” Padma added. “It’s been intensely stressful balancing it all lately. I even cried. More than once. Luckily I found this mask to hide behind.”

Fans were inspired by the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You are doing your best. That’s all you can do. Thanks for sharing your real life,” one person said. Another added, “Don’t hide behind a mask! Thanks for being real!”

It should come a no surprise that the model goes above and beyond for her little one — she has always gushed about her. “I’m so lucky to have her,” Padma exclusively told Closer Weekly. “Her middle name is Thea, which means ‘gift from God.'”