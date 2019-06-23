Italian operatic legend Luciano Pavarotti’s life was as passionate and dramatic as any opera. “He was very romantic, and we had many fights, like all couples,” his widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, 49, recently gushed to Closer Weekly in an exclusive interview, on newsstands now. “There was fire in us.”

When she told him she was flying back to Italy from New York after a big argument, he called the head of Alitalia to stop her from getting on the plane, claiming he’d broken his arm. “I went to him and he said, ‘You see! When you leave me, that’s the end of everything!’ Then in the middle of dinner, I saw him take away the bandage! We both started laughing and had a fantastic night.”