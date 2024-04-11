O.J. Simpson has died at age 76, the former NFL player’s family confirmed in a statement on Thursday, April 11.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement from his family posted on X read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

His death came just two months after he took to social media to clear up rumors that he was in hospice care.

“Hospice?! Hospice?! You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” he said in an X video that was captured while he was sitting in a car in February. “In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas, so all is well.”

In May 2023, he shared on X that he had “caught cancer” in “really recent years.” The former Buffalo Bills running back told his followers that he underwent chemotherapy but did not reveal what kind of cancer he had.

“I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately, but I’m over the chemo,” he continued.

O.J.’s last post on X came in the form of a video posted on February 11 as he revealed he was rooting for the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. In the video, he explained that he was “dealing with some issues.”

“I’ll be back on the golf course, hopefully, in a couple weeks,” he said. “It was very nice hearing from you … and those positive words. Thank you.”

The retired athlete, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, was arrested and accused of murdering ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. After pleading not guilty while standing trial for the double murder, he was acquitted of all charges.

Julie Jacobson-Pool/Getty Images

O.J. shared two children with Nicole, Sydney and Justin Simpson. He also welcomed three kids during his first marriage to Marguerite Whitley, Arnelle, Jason and Aaren. Aaren died by drowning in a pool in 1979, just a month shy of her second birthday.

“As a family we recognize he’s not the perfect man, but as a man and a father he has done his best,” Arnelle once said of her father’s criminal past, per Heavy.