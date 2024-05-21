Some nights, we’re so swept up in the day’s to-dos that we don’t realize it’s suppertime until the sun has set and our stomachs are rumbling. By then, it’s too late to select a restaurant and order takeout, so we’re heading to the pantry to see what we can toss together. Enter the new cookbook Julie’s Eats & Treats, which is filled with tasty recipes for this exact situation.

“I truly believe in making delicious food that anyone can cook using pantry staple ingredients,” says author Julie Evink. “Don’t worry — the food I make is still full of flavor, and I sneak in as many fresh ingredients as possible.” Try one of these simply scrumptious meals tonight!

Slow Cooker White Chicken Chili

(Serves 8)

1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 1⁄2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. pepper

1⁄2 tsp. oregano

1⁄2 tsp. chili powder

1⁄4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 yellow onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 (15 oz.) cans great northern beans, drained and rinsed

2 (4.5 oz.) cans diced green chilies

1 (15 oz.) can corn, drained

3 cups chicken broth

4 oz. reduced-fat cream cheese, diced

1⁄2 cup half-and-half

Directions:

1. Place chicken in a 6-qt. slow cooker and season with spices. Add onion, garlic, beans, chilies, corn and chicken broth. Stir and cook on low 8 hrs. or on high 3 to 4 hrs.

2. Remove chicken and shred it. Return it to slow cooker with cream cheese and half- and-half. Stir and cook on high 15 minutes, or until the cream cheese is melted.

3. Serve with your choice of toppings.

PER SERVING: 276 calories, 25 grams protein, 34 grams carbs, 7 grams fiber, 2 gra,s sugar, 7 grams fat.

Julie Evink

One-Pot Burrito Bowl

(Serves 6)

2 1⁄2 cups heavy cream

1 lb. uncooked penne pasta

1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

Chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 lb. lean ground beef

1⁄2 cup diced yellow onion

1⁄2 cup diced red bell pepper

1⁄2 cup salsa

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 oz.) can corn, drained

1 (14.5 oz.) can Ro*Tel diced tomatoes and green chilies

1 cup uncooked white rice

1 (1 oz.) pkg. taco seasoning

1⁄2 tsp. chili powder

2 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add ground beef, onion and bell pepper and cook until the beef is browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain off the grease.

2. Stir in salsa, black beans, corn, Ro*Tel, rice, taco seasoning and chili powder. Pour in beef broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until the rice is completely cooked.

3. Sprinkle cheese on top, cover the skillet and remove from heat. Let it sit 5 minutes, or until

the cheese is melted, then serve with toppings of choice.

PER SERVING: 349 calories, 25 grams protein, 34 grams carbs, 4 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 13 grams fat.

Julie Evink

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Pasta

(Serves 6)

1 lb. skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into chunks

1 tbsp. Cajun seasoning, plus more for garnish

2 tbsp. olive oil

1⁄2 cup diced yellow onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chicken broth

2 1⁄2 cups heavy cream

1 lb. uncooked penne pasta

1⁄2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

Chopped fresh parsley

Directions:

1. In a large skillet, toss chicken, Cajun seasoning and oil together. Add onion and cook over medium heat, stirring to sear chicken, about 5 minutes, until onion is translucent. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more.

2. Add chicken broth, cream and pasta. Turn heat to high, bring to a boil, then turn the heat to low. Cover and simmer 15 minutes, or until the pasta is tender. Stir in the Parmesan cheese.

3. To serve, top the pasta with the tomatoes, parsley and additional Cajun seasoning to taste.

PER SERVING: 794 calories, 34 grams protein, 63 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 46 grams fat.