While filming Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, Nicole Kidman invited her sister Antonia and her family to move in. “We [had] three of her younger kids — she has six — living with us,” said Nicole. “I love being around children.”

Of course, Nicole, 54, has two daughters with husband Keith Urban, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10. She also raised two now-adult kids, Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, with her first husband Tom Cruise.

“I wish I’d had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice,” confides Nicole to Marie Claire Australia, who suffered an ectopic pregnancy and a miscarriage in her 20s. “I would’ve loved 10 kids. But that’s OK because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews, and I’m godmother to 12.”

Nicole and Keith, 53, talked about adopting more children, but “the timing has never been right,” says the friend. “She also feels it wouldn’t be fair to Faith and Sunday to extend her family right now, because it would take her attention away from them.”

Despite Nicole and Keith’s demanding careers (he’s returning to The Voice Australia this fall), keeping their family together is a priority. Sunday and Faith are home-schooled so they can travel with their parents. “They complain that they have to move a lot,” Nicole admits. “I tell them, they’re global children. They have friends all over the world.”

Being physically together allows Nicole, whom the friend describes as a “wonderful mother” who believes in “gentle discipline” and “unconditional love,” to be very present. “I love mothering, I love kids: they’re quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way,” she says.

But not too fast, please! “They’re fun girls,” Nicole gushes. “I look forward to what they’re going to do in the future.”