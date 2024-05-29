Nicole Kidman did not hesitate to express her genuine feelings about making out with Hollywood costars.

In a group interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, May 29, Nicole, 56, and several other actresses were asked to weigh in on Anne Hathaway’s recent remarks about kissing costars.

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it,” Anne told V Magazine last month. “I was told, ‘We have ten guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross. And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult,’ so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better.”

Nicole had an interesting take on the matter, saying, “To be excited to make out with someone? I think maybe secretly I’ve been excited.”

Naomi Watts also shared her own experiences with onscreen makeouts in the joint interview.

“I have. Just once, and it was very awkward,” she said. “I was auditioning and I didn’t get the job, so clearly I did not do a good make-out. It was with a very well-known actor. It was mortifying because we didn’t hear a ‘cut,’ and it just kept going.”

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

“Then they were like, ‘OK, OK.’ And we both were like, ‘Oh, sorry, we didn’t hear …’ I did feel a bit rattled,” the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actress continued.

Further on in the conversation, Nicole, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, admitted she once had a tough day on the set of Big Little Lies and threw a rock at a door.

“I threw a rock because [the door] was locked and I couldn’t get in,” she told the outlet. “I’d never done that in my life. I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune. … But there’s a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it. And a lot of times, it’s six months of 12-, 14-hour days and there really isn’t the time to go, ‘I need to take care of myself.’”