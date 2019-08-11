What a moment! Nicole Kidman was nothing but giddy after seeing the Moulin Rouge! Broadway show, 18 years after starring in the film as Satine.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, August 10, to share photos of herself with the cast after viewing the show at New York’s Hirshfeld Theatre. “What a joy to see Moulin Rouge! Broadway last night! It blew my mind!” the actress wrote alongside numerous snaps from the night. She then followed it up by praising the actors. “Karen and Aaron as Satine and Christian were superb.”

“Thank you to all the cast and crew for greeting us with such open arms,” she added. The A-lister was also joined by her husband, Keith Urban, as the pair both mingled with the performers. The show quickly responded in the comments section, saying, “Thank you for making the evening even more spectacular at the Moulin Rouge!” They weren’t the only ones who reacted, as fans gave their thumbs up as well.

“I watched you in the movie version at least 50 times … it was magical. Wonderful that you were able to relive it ‘live’ with this wonderful cast. So special,” one person said. Another added, “You’ll always be my Satine.”

The Hollywood star won an Oscar for her performance in the Baz Luhrmann directed film, and it remains one of her most memorable performances.

The Big Little Lies star has clearly kept the film version of Moulin Rouge! on her mind, even years after being a part of it. In fact, she and her man, 51, recently teamed up to sing “Your Song” by Elton John, a tune that was featured in the 2001 movie.

“A little backstage moment before heading to Monterey ❤️🌹,” Nicole captioned the clip on May 29.

It is so great to see just how big of an impact this story has had on Nicole’s career and life — we can’t wait to see it on stage!