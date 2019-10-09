It seems like Naomi Campbell has no problem slaying the runways at 49 years old. While chatting with WSJ Magazine for an upcoming issue (hitting newsstands on October 12), the iconic supermodel reflected on her impressive, decades-long career and revealed whether she thinks about becoming a mom in the future.

“Not yet — I’ll see what the universe brings me,” Naomi admitted to the outlet. The U.K. native added that, as for right now, the universe delivered in the spirit of a “chosen family” considering she’s views herself as a mother figure to younger models in the business as well as to children in her philanthropic work.

Annemerieke Van Drimmelen for WSJ Magazine

Naomi, who was recruited as a model at the age of 15 and reached international superstardom in the late 1980s, also got candid about her view on relationships. “Being alone doesn’t mean you are lonely,” she explained. “I don’t have time to be bored, and I don’t have time to be lonely.”

Throughout her years in Hollywood, Naomi has dated her fair share of high-profile men. Besides the fact that her dating history includes a handful of successful businessmen and billionaires, she also was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, Flavio Briatore and more.

After years of whirlwind romances, Naomi decided to start taking it slow when it comes to dating new potential suitors. “For me, privacy is important to know each other, and I always worry that my job will not allow that,” she explained to the outlet. “But I have ways. I was taught that by Robert De Niro,” whom she also previously dated earlier in her career.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstoc

Luckily, Naomi has been able to reel it in as her career has progressed and transformed. “The good thing with me is that you’d see me and you wouldn’t see me: I’d appear and I’d disappear,” she said. “Traveling has saved my life in a certain way — I keep it very limited to who knows what [I’m doing] and where I’m going.”

Whether we will continue seeing her walk the runway or stroll into a new journey as a mother, we can’t wait to follow Naomi as she figures it all out!