The foods we eat have an almost immediate effect on how we feel physically, whether light and energized or sluggish and sleepy. But they also impact how we feel mentally. “What we’ve learned from all our research…is that the nutrients we eat greatly impact all areas of the body,” say nutritionists Tamara Green and Sarah Grossman, coauthors of the new cookbook Good Food, Good Mood. “And this impact has a direct effect on the thoughts we think, the feelings we experience, the amount of energy we have and, truly, our overall mental well-being.”

That’s why they filled their book with tasty recipes designed to uplift your spirit and instantly improve your mood. Try one of these tonight!

Crispy Chickpeas and Cauliflower

(Serves 2)

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 small cauliflower, cut into small florets

2 tbsp. olive oil

3⁄4 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. sumac

2 tsp. balsamic vinegar

3⁄4 tsp. sea salt

1 ⁄2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. tahini

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place chickpeas and cauliflower on baking sheet and toss with oil, garlic powder, 3⁄4 tsp. sumac, vinegar, 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt and a pinch of pepper. Spread evenly on the sheet.

2. Roast 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven; chickpeas should be crisp and cauliflower crisp and golden.

3. In a small bowl, stir together yogurt, lemon juice, tahini, 1 ⁄4 tsp. sumac, 1 ⁄4 tsp. salt and pepper. Spread on a serving platter or large plate.

4. Place chickpeas and cauliflower on top of yogurt. Finish with a squeeze of lemon, a drizzle of oil, and a sprinkle of cilantro, if desired, and serve.

PER SERVING: 484 calories, 19 grams protein, 56 grams carbs, 12 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 22 grams fat.

Daniel Alexander Skwarna

Garam Masala Beef Keftas

(Serves 4)

1 egg

1 ⁄4 cup chopped raw walnuts

3 tbsp. raisins

1 lb. ground beef

1 ⁄4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish

1 tsp. garam masala

1 ⁄2 tsp. cinnamon

1 ⁄2 tsp. cumin

1 ⁄2 tsp. sea salt

1 ⁄4 cup plain Greek yogurt, for garnish

2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds, for garnish

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk egg. Add the rest of the ingredients except the garnishes and mix.

3. Form 3 tbsp. portions of the mixture into football-shaped keftas. Place on baking sheet. Bake 20 minutes; flip and bake 10 minutes more, until a meat thermometer says 160°F.

4. To serve, drizzle with yogurt and sprinkle with parsley and pomegranate seeds. Drizzle tahini sauce* over top.

*For tahini sauce: In a bowl, whisk 3 tbsp. tahini, 11 ⁄2 tbsp. lemon juice, 2 tbsp. cold water and a pinch of sea salt.

PER SERVING: 369 calories, 32 grams protein, 18 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 20 grams fat.

Daniel Alexander Skwarna

Salty Chocolate Walnut Bars

(Makes 12)

1 ⁄2 cups roasted walnuts

1 1 ⁄2 cups rolled oats

8 Medjool dates, pitted

1 ⁄4 cup cacao powder or cocoa powder

3 tbsp. water

3⁄4 cup dark chocolate chips or roughly chopped dark chocolate bar

2 tsp. coconut oil

Sprinkle of flaky sea salt

Directions:

1. Place walnuts and oats in a food processor and process until crumbly. Add dates, cacao powder, water and a pinch of sea salt and process until sticky. Line a 10 × 5″ loaf pan with parchment paper and press mixture into the pan.

2. Pour 2″ of water into a small saucepan. Place a heat-safe shallow bowl over top, with bottom not touching water. Add chocolate chips and oil; turn heat to medium-low and, with a rubber spatula, stir until melted and smooth. Remove from heat.

3. Pour melted chocolate over walnut crust and smooth out. Place in fridge 30 minutes or until firm. Remove and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Slice into thin bars and serve.

PER PIECE: 173 calories, 3 grams protein, 32 grams carbs, 3 grams fiber, 23 grams sugar, 5 grams fat.