Down to earth! Meryl Streep is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood — she’s played countless roles — but she was recently spotted in New York City looking quite different!

The 70-year-old was seen walking around the city on Tuesday, Jul 30, just a few days after season two of her popular show Big Little Lies wrapped up. The actress went the low-key route with a white button-down dress shirt, paired with some black slacks and flip-flops. The A-lister then threw a tote bag over her shoulder, and sported some shades. And even though the Oscar winner seems like she is taking it easy, you can always count on her to be ready for work, especially for her HBO program for which she was all about.

“That first season blew me away,” Meryl once said about not even reading the script before accepting a role on the hit drama. “Everything about it: the writing, the depth of the performances, the style, the music, the whole world. And I couldn’t wait to see where it was going to go.” No surprise here, but Meryl turned heads in her performance. “I’m curious about other people,” she said to explain her success. “That’s the essence of my acting. I’m interested in what it would be like to be you.” So good!

