Mel Brooks officially added another Oscar win to his long list of incredible accolades in Hollywood. The filmmaker and actor received an honorary Academy Award on Wednesday, January 10, at the 14th Governors Awards.

“This is beautiful,” Mel, 97, said after he was presented with the award by Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. “I got to tell you, this means a lot to me. It really means a lot.”

Matthew, 61, and Nathan, 67, performed a musical tribute to the star. “Ladies and gentlemen, you name it, and he can do it!” Nathan belted, to which Matthew added, “Every gag that’s made you giggle probably started out with Mel.”

The Hollywood funnyman joked that he sold the first Oscar he won in 1969 for Best Original Screenplay for The Producers. “I promise not to sell this one,” Mel quipped.

He was extremely grateful to be recognized for his 70-year career in show business, earning more than 60 acting credits and dozens more credits as a writer, producer and director.

“If your fellow writers, directors, actors like you and appreciate your work, it means a lot. It means a whole lot,” Mel reflected. “When your peers appreciate your work and they salute you with this golden statue, it means a great deal.”

Before leaving the stage during the rare public appearance, Mel once again joked, “I won’t sell this. I swear to God.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Angela Bassett was also presented with an honorary Oscar during the event in Los Angeles, which was hosted by John Mulaney. Attendees included Glenn Close, Natalie Portman, Bradley Cooper, Julianne Moore, Mark Ruffalo and more A-listers.

“First of all, I am very happy to still be alive!” Mel said in a June 2023 statement after it was announced that he would be presented with the accolade at the ceremony. “But secondly, it is so nice to be recognized by my peers in The Academy over 50 years after my last Oscar.”

He continued, “A long time ago, I was given a choice: I had an offer to be working as an apprentice accountant or as a coffee runner in show business. I’m still glad I chose the coffee.”

Mel’s most recent acting appearance came in the form of a cameo in season 3 of Only Murders in the Building in 2023. He also served as an executive producer, narrator and writer on History of the World: Part II last year.