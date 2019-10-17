Not soon enough. When Matt Lauer was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, his career took a sudden halt, but his wife Annette Roque was also impacted by this all — however, she has done what is best for her and her children.

The former model 52, filed for divorce from the former host of Today in July 2019, although it seems like she wish she would have left her husband a lot sooner. The pair tied the knot in 1998. They share sons Jack, 18, and Thijs, 12, and daughter Roxy, 16. According to Us Weekly, Annette says her kids are top priority, and she does not have second thoughts about leaving Matt.

The only regret she has “is that she didn’t divorce Matt sooner,” a source told the outlet. “Annette wanted out of the marriage for a long time … She stayed for Matt’s career — and, more important, for their kids, but in the past five years, she’s been through hell.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The pair’s divorce was finalized in September. This news of course comes after Matt was hit with new accusations involving former NBC News colleague Brooke Nevils, who claims that Matt assaulting her in a hotel room while they were both working the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He has denied this.

Matt has not returned to television after being booted by his former employer, and it seems like we won’t be seeing him on our small screens anytime soon. “Matt’s friends are saying he has no plans to make a TV comeback, but the real truth is that no one really wants him back, not yet anyway,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “Matt shouldn’t be picky, but the few offers he got were embarrassing … He’s gotten some random web show offers, but that’s not something he’s going to do. If he accepted a web series, he’d get even more negative press.”

“Of course, Matt wants to be back on the air,” the source continued. “The last thing he wants is some headline declaring how the mighty have fallen.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

It remains to be seen if we will ever see Matt again behind a news desk, but we are glad his ex-wife is trying her best to move on with her life for her kids.