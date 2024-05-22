Martin Short Moves Out of Home He Shared With Wife Nancy

Martin Short is finally ready to let go of the love nest he shared with his beloved wife, Nancy Dolman, 14 years after her death from ovarian cancer. The Only Murders in the Building star has purchased a new home in Los Angeles.

Martin, 74, shelled out $2.27 million for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom bachelor pad in Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood in early May. Gwyneth Paltrow, Harrison Ford and Channing Tatum have reportedly also owned homes in the area, Fox Business reported.

The home is just under 2,000 square feet and features a two-car garage, as well as a new kitchen, new flooring and a pool. The outdoor space also includes a jacuzzi, firepit, bar and a “seasonal waterfall,” according to the listing obtained by the publication.

Lastly, the home features a detached apartment with a kitchenette and its own entrance.

The house was originally listed for $2.5 million in March and was on the market for a month before Martin made the purchase.

Martin shared his house in the Pacific Palisades with Nancy, whom he married in 1980, until her death at 58 years old in 2010. The Father of the Bride star and his late wife had three children — Katherine, 40, Oliver, 38, and Henry, 34.

In his 2014 memoir, I Must Say: My Life as a Humble Comedy Legend, Martin described missing Nancy in their home.

“Some nights, when I’m really missing her, I’ll grab a rum and Coke at twilight and sit on the couch on our front porch, or perhaps upstairs, on the balcony off of our bedroom, with the Pacific Ocean in view. I’ll call out, ‘Hey, Nan’! Forming the words just feels good in the throat,” he wrote. “These, our talks, go on internally, not out loud. You won’t find me sitting out there chattering away, switching seats, schizophrenically playacting both parts … but we do talk, Nancy and I, and I can totally hear where she agrees with me and where she disagrees.”

A few months before he purchased his new digs, Martin sparked dating rumors with Only Murders in the Building costar Meryl Streep. The two played love interests during season 3 of the Hulu mystery series in 2023, and their chemistry led many fans to wonder if they had taken their relationship off screen. However, Martin shut down the rumors in January.

“We’re not a couple,” he said on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast. “We are just very close friends.”

However, a source exclusively told Closer in March that Martin and Meryl, 74, might actually be friends with benefits.

“Actions are more powerful than words, and these two’s actions say there is something going on!” the insider said. “Let them label their ‘special’ relationship whatever they want. The indisputable truth is they are enjoying spending more and more time alone together.”