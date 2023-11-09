Your account
Luke Bryan stands next to wife Caroline who is wearing a gold dress

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Boyer Look Adorable Walking CMA Awards Red Carpet [Photos]

Nov 8, 2023 7:36 pm·
By
Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, looked adorable as they walked the red carpet ahead of the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8.

The “Country Girl” singer, 47, has never been shy when it comes to gushing about Caroline, 43, and regularly shares photos with her on social media.

“Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you. Thank you for putting up with all my craziness I throw your way,” Luke wrote via Instagram in December. “I’ve loved you since the second I saw you. It’s truly remarkable what we’ve done together. I love you too the moon and back and here’s to 100 more. Love you.”

 His Country Girl! Learn All About 'American Idol' Judge Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Boyer

Keep scrolling to see photos of Luke and ​Caroline walking the red carpet.

Picture
