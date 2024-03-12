Lily Allen loves being a mom, but she admitted there are some aspects of parenthood that have slowed her career.

“I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it,” she shared about her kids during an episode of the “Radio Times Podcast” on Tuesday, March 12.

The singer-songwriter shares kids Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose with ex-husband Sam Cooper, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2018. She is currently married to Stranger Things’ David Harbour, whom she wed in 2020.

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t,” she continued about motherhood.

“Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative,” Lily, 38, added. “But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine.”

Amid the shocking confession, Lily also announced she will be launching a podcast called “Miss Me?” later this week. She did explain that there were benefits to taking a step back from her career in the past after welcoming her kids.

“So, I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people,” Lily said. “Fingers f–king crossed.”

John Phillips/Getty Images

She’s spoken candidly about the subject of motherhood and working in the past after taking a bit of a music hiatus.

“Why did I choose to come back? I ran out of money! No, I’m joking! I thought I’d be a really happy mom just sitting at home, playing with my kids, that was my dream,” she told France’s NRJ Radio in February 2014. “I love my children, but I’m a very impatient, busy person naturally, so two babies, neither of them can talk, it was quite boring! Staying at home all day talking to people that can’t talk back.”

At the time, the Dreamland actress shared that she was approaching songwriting in a different way after becoming a mom.

“When I write music now, I’m conscious that I have two children and they’re going to hear it,” she said. “I can’t be too sexy or gross or rude because that would be embarrassing for them. It’s a different kind of me, but there are still the same elements.”