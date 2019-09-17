It’s true, Larry King and his estranged wife, Shawn King, are going through it, and their relationship doesn’t seem to be getting better. The pair filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, and according to Shawn, the process has been anything but fun. “It’s not fun. It hurts,” she said in a new interview with DailyMailTV. “Yeah, it hurts.”

Larry, 85, and Shawn, 59, didn’t think that they would have been filing for divorce before their 22-year wedding anniversary. In 1999, they got married and expected to spend the rest of their lives together, but all that changed once they realized they couldn’t put their differences behind them.

Shutterstock

According to court documents, Larry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason why they were separating. However, it wasn’t that long ago that he praised Shawn for having his back.

“I’ll tell you the truth, I feel like the billion-dollar man!” he admitted to Closer Weekly this past March. “I’ve lived through so many things in my life. I pinch myself every day. I’m 85 years old, I still work every day, I have a complete life [and] I have a beautiful, supportive wife.”

“I have so much to live for. I have a great, wonderful wife who’s so supportive and she’s been over-the-top sensational,” he continued. “I can’t explain it but I feel blessed — blessed to have great people around me, great family, great friends, people who keep in contact. It’s nice to know that people think about you.”

Shutterstock

At the time, Larry even called Shawn a “great caretaker” because she was always there for him when he needed her most. However, all that seems to have changed because now the pair can’t even think about getting back together.

Before Shawn, Larry was married to Julie Alexander from 1989-1992, Sharon Lepore from 1976-1983, Mickey Sutphin from 1963-1967, Annette Kaye in 1961, Freda Miller from 1952-1953 and Alene Akins from 1961-1963 and again in 1969-1972.

The TV personality is also a proud dad to his five kids — Larry King Jr., 57, Chaia, 50, Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19, and Andy — with three different women. However, he shares Chance and Cannon with Shawn.

We know it seems like all is lost, but we really do hope that Larry and Shawn are able to come out of this as friends.