Health is wealth! Kroger and Jewel are teaming up for The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert on Saturday, October 10, which will cover all things healthy living.

Since 2018, Jewel and Inclusion Companies have used The Wellness Experience as a platform to encourage others to live their best lives through physical, emotional and mental wellness events.

While their World Mental Health Day summit was held in Cincinnati previously, this year it will be held virtually and live-streamed for free on their website and Facebook page due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We launched The Wellness Experience to inspire everyone to live healthier lives. The goal is to provide easy steps and solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition and connect with our customers on a personal level,” Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health, said in a press release.

“The platform also provides Kroger Health with an additional way to highlight the helpful and accessible products, services and resources we offer to support our customers’ well-being,” she added.



Viewers can expect to learn the steps to improve their mental wellness through therapeutic discussions, positive songs, fitness classes, expert interviews and more.

Lindholz is set to participate in the event herself and will be sitting down with Dr. Christine Moutier, the Chief Medical Officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, who will provide viewers with actionable steps to better themselves.

“We recognize that many are combating the silent symptoms of COVID 19, anxiety, depression, and isolation, in addition to their physical health,” Jewel said. “We know that mental wellness is critical right now, and I’m thrilled to partner with Kroger to safely connect with people across the U.S. to provide tools and resources for mental wellness during these uncertain times.”

The event will also raise funds to support the Inspiring Children Foundation, a Las Vegas-based non-profit that aims to revolutionize youth development by providing an ideal model of education in underserved communities, and its COVID-19 mental health programs.

To register for the free World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert, visit their website here.