Is your skincare just not cutting it? Maybe you’ve tried practically everything on the market, but the lackluster results are making you think there just isn’t a product out there your skin will actually agree with. So the wrinkles keep on forming, the dead skin keeps on flaking, the redness and blemishes keep popping back up and the pores seem to keep on growing. Help!

It’s okay! Help is here. You know how in time-traveling movies, someone comes back from the future to try to save their past self? That’s kind of the vibe we get from Hanacure. The K-beauty brand is so advanced that its products seem like they came from 50 years in the future to save our skin. We’ve already tried the Instagram-famous mask, but we seriously need the moisturizer in our routine to seal our skin’s ageless fate!

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian made Hanacure’s All-in-One Facial mask famous by posting photos to Instagram where they looked unrecognizable during the tightening treatment, and the Nano Emulsion moisturizer is the perfect companion for the mask. Hanacure is all about transforming skin, rather than just treating it — which is why this moisturizer could be life-changing!

Shoppers have collectively rated this moisturizer 4.9 out of 5, which is wild. They say their “skin has never been better” since using it and that their face feels “refreshed and silky smooth.” They say it’s “amazing for dry skin” and that their “pores are smaller” than ever before. It’s amazing at clearing things up too, from “rash-like bumps” to even patches of psoriasis — a condition Kim Kardashian has been open about dealing with. One reviewer said it even worked better than their prescription psoriasis medication!

What makes this moisturizer so special? First, it has a seriously high concentration of peptides. Second, it contains exclusive “Ruby of the Forest” mushroom extract and third, its made with powerful nanotechnology to rejuvenate the skin and keep it impeccably hydrated. As for what it doesn’t contain? Sulfates, parabens, phthalates, colorants, fragrance, alcohol or animal products. It’s dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic too!

You can use this Nano Emulsion every day. It’s lightweight, but it packs a powerful (but gentle) punch of moisture, and shoppers say it absorbs “beautifully.” There are two sizes available, so get started with the 40mL or commit to better skin for a longer period with the 100mL (and get more for your money). A Kardashian complexion is waiting for you, and it’s available right here, right now, in the present day. Let’s not let it slip away!

