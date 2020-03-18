We’re so sorry for your loss, Kathy Griffin. The TV personality revealed her mother, Maggie Griffin, died at the age of 99 on Tuesday, March 17, in a post she shared to Instagram hours after her passing.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepare,” Kathy, 59, said. “Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable.”

The Hall Pass star added that she’s having a hard time dealing with Maggie’s death. “I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era,” she said. “Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick’s Day. I love you guys. KG.”

In the comments, Selma Blair wrote, “Oh Kathy! I am so sorry. So sorry. She was always making me laugh when I watched you two. This grief will be deep. And hard. I am sure. Feel it. It will lessen. And she will be in every bottle of white you open. And everywhere else you find her spirit … sending strength. And massive hugs.”

Maria Shriver added, “I’m so so sorry, Kathy. I know losing one’s mother is one of life’s hardest blows. [There’s] no pain like it, I know. May you be gentle with yourself, may you know you have love around you and know I send you my love.”

Instagram

Charo also joined in on the conversation and wrote, “Hola, Kathy. I am very sorry to hear that your mama passed away. My Sincere Condolences. Although you can’t see her, she will be with you in your heart, mind and soul forever. Again, Kathy my deepest condolences.”

Just like her daughter, Maggie was an incredible woman. She will be missed.