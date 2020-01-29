She may be quite the busy woman, but that does not mean that Kathie Lee Gifford is completely shutting the door on dating — she even knows exactly what she is looking for in a potential partner.

While at the Movieguide Awards Gala, the 66-year-old revealed what she wants in a man. “The same thing I looked at for all my life. Someone who’s kind, someone who’s generous, someone who loves God more than he loves himself,” she tells Closer Weekly and other reporters. “Somebody that gives of himself, somebody that has integrity in his work. Someone that’s fun! Who’s fun and sexy! That’s important too!

The TV personality was last married to Frank Gifford from 1986 until his death in 2015. They would have two kids — son Cody, 29, and daughter Cassidy, 26 — during their relationship. However, Kathie Lee is also open to trying the knot again, under the right circumstances.

“To the right person, if that person comes along. Yes of course,” the actress explained during the same outfit. “Marriage, I’ve been blessed. I had a terrible first marriage and I had an amazing second marriage. I don’t even consider my first one a marriage, it was a legal document but my marriage to Frank, we were friends for four years and married for almost 29, that was the real deal and I’m not going to settle for anything less than that, that’s for sure.”

It is no surprise that Kathie Lee is taking it easy when it comes to getting into another serious relationship after her last marriage — the Gift That I Can Give author recently touched on just how she felt following her husband’s passing. “This home of mine in Connecticut where Frank and I raised our beautiful children and we had so many happy years … when I was living there alone, dogs can only do so much for you,” Kathie Lee confessed on Today during their January 23 episode. “And I love my dogs, but it went from being the most teeming, thrilling, joyful, all the dog sounds, the kid sounds, the smoke in the grill and, you know … it just was life.”

“It came to feel like a mortuary with me just there alone,” she continued. “And I said I need to make a new life for myself or this one’s gonna kill me. The loneliness was crippling. It was crippling.”

Whether Kathie Lee goes forth and finds a partner or not, we still wish her the best!