Grey’s fans, rejoice! Kate Walsh, who previously portrayed Derek Shepherd’s estranged wife, Addison Montgomery, on Grey’s Anatomy from the finale of season 1 to the end of season 3, is set to reprise her role.

“Well, well, well. Would you look who it is? That’s right, my loves, doctor Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I’m so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast,” Kate, who last appeared on the medical drama 10 seasons ago, announced via the show’s Twitter account.

While Kate, 53, didn’t reveal when Addison would make her “grand return,” she told fans to “wait until you see what she has in store for you.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Following her third season departure, Kate starred in the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice for the show’s six-season run and has made numerous guest appearances on Grey’s, most recently in season 8.

Kate previously opened up about Grey’s Anatomy‘s continuing success to Closer in 2019, saying, “Everybody hopes their show is successful, but no one would have ever anticipated that kind of success” She added that the show’s time on the air was “amazing.”

“Even with the massive amount of content and different streaming services, there’s a beauty in the simplicity and the coziness of being able to tune in every Thursday night and see your people you’ve grown attached to over a decade — or more, in this case,” she added. “There’s a certain love, it’s like a little long-term relationship. People love those characters. I love them still. There’s a great love and connection and loyalty to them.”

And while Kate admitted at the time that she had “no idea” what her character might be up to today, fans will only wait a few more weeks to find out what Addison has in store for the rest of the characters working in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on Thursday, September 30, on ABC at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.