She may be an superstar when it comes to parenting her 20-year-old, but Kate Beckinsale hilariously admitted she’s still “terrified” of her daughter Lily Mo. While making a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the Underworld actress revealed her little girl likes to keep her famous mama in check when it comes to sharing their moments on social media.

“Absolutely,” the 46-year-old jokingly confirmed on Tuesday, October 22, when asked if she gets backlash from her daughter. “I was on a talk show the other night and they were like, ‘Hey, how do you feel about rapping Hamilton? I was like, ‘Well, [Lily will] never speak to me again. That’d be over.’ I’m trying to behave myself as much as I possibly can. I’d get in trouble.” LOL!

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Even though Kate knows her daughter will do anything to stop her from second-hand embarrassment, the mom of one quipped that doesn’t necessarily keep her from trying to get a rise out of her gorgeous mini-me. On October 18, the Pearl Harbor actress shared a super funny pic of her smelling Lily’s sock.

“I think kids think when they grow up and leave home you have nothing to do all day — when in fact, one can have a rich and full life huffing one’s way through their sock drawer and wearing all their pants at once,” the England native — who shares Lily with ex-husband Michael Sheen — captioned the adorable selfie of her holding the sock up to her nose.

While Kate’s hilarious moment garnered the attention from mamas relating to her missing her little girl, Lily also couldn’t help but comment on her mom’s Instagram post. “When you smell my sock my foot bursts into flames so I always know,” she wrote. Too funny!

During her appearance on GMA, Kate explained the real reason for posting the cute snapshot. “I’m just having a little sniff of one of her socks while she’s away. Actually, I mainly did that to embarrass her,” she admitted. “I said, ‘If you leave home [for college], just know I’m going to be going through your underwear drawer just huffing everything while you’re gone. I won’t be going out. I won’t have a life. I’m just going to be smelling your underpants and your socks.” She then clarified, “I’m not really.”

We love the relationship Kate shares with her daughter!