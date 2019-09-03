Celebration time! Julie Andrews looked happier than ever while attending the Venice Film Festival in Lido, Italy, on Tuesday, September 3. The beloved Princess Diaries actress was celebrating that fact that she was honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award at the famous film festival.

The 83-year-old beauty — who has won five Golden Globes, four Grammys, two Emmys and one BAFTA throughout her decades-long career — gushed about receiving the award during her acceptance speech. “I am so honored to have been selected as this year’s recipient of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement for this acknowledgment of my work,” she said at the event.

See more pics from Julie’s appearance at the Venice Film Festival by scrolling down!