Some women dread their milestone birthdays, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus loves having a reason to celebrate another year of life. When she turns 60 on January 13, she plans to blow out the candles on her cake with gusto!

It’s been two years since Julia completed treatment for Stage 2 breast cancer, yet the joy she feels about waking up feeling good every morning still hasn’t diminished.

“I feel really strong. I’m good, I’m here!” the actress enthuses, admitting that she has become “even more laser-focused” on the important things in her life since beating the disease. “Overcoming cancer has definitely changed Julia’s perspective,” confides a friend. “Her health and family come before anything else, and she’s trying to make the world a better place.”

Moving Forward

Married to actor/writer Brad Hall since 1987, Julia has come to understand that aging is a privilege, not something to be ashamed of. “She feels lucky to be alive and well,” says the friend. “Age is just a number. It’s irrelevant.”

Julia has always enjoyed hiking and spin classes, but since recovering her health she says she’s been exercising “like a maniac.” She also started doing Transcendental Meditation to help her stay calm and centered. “I’m keenly aware of the fact that I’m not immortal,” says Julia, who vows to make every day count. “I have a different kind of view of my life now, having seen that edge.”