If you’ve followed Julia Louis-Dreyfus long enough you know she’s an incredible comedian, but she and her mom Judith have been laughing it up since way back when.

“I think it was the culture in my family growing up, where sort of laughter was a place we always went to,” the 59-year-old exclusively tells Closer Weekly at the Downhill NYC premiere on Wednesday, February 12. “So that was something very important, almost a value, shall I say. And laughter is something that I always shared specifically with my mom, and it was very meaningful.” This is not the first time that the Seinfeld alum has opened up about her family — she once touched on what it was like growing up, specifically how she didn’t really feel pretty as a youngster.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock

“I didn’t have a normal, beautiful look,” the actress revealed during an interview with InStyle, adding that that felt like the family’s ugly duckling. “I’m sort of, you know — big nose, massive head.” Although, things changed, as Julia found herself becoming more confident about her looks as the years rolled by.

“Honestly, I think it truly started to change in my 30s and 40s,” the star told the outlet. She also talked about what she typically wears these days. “I do love fashion,” she joked, pointing out her very casual outfit. “Clearly, I also like to be comfortable. It’s nice to get dressed up for the red carpet, but when you get home, it’s also nice to take those clothes off and just wear comfortable s–t.”

The Emmy winner now has her own family. She shares two sons — Henry, 27, and Charlie, 22 — with her longtime husband, Brad Hall. The pair tied the knot back in 1987. Her loved ones are extremely important to her too, as they were in her corner while she battled breast cancer.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“My children were incredible. They really held me up,” Julia told Robin Roberts during an interview with Good Morning America. So amazing!

