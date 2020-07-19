She doesn’t go out much these days, but Yoko Ono remains very aware of what’s happening in the world. “She has definitely slowed down,” admits family friend Elliot Mintz in the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now, “but she remains as sharp as ever.” Now 87, the widow of music icon John Lennon uses a wheelchair and reportedly requires around-the-clock care. “I’ve learned so much from having this illness,” she said at a 2017 event without disclosing the nature of her ailment. “I’m thankful,” she added, gripping the arm of her son, Sean Lennon.

While Yoko is best known as an artist and performer, her childhood in war-torn Japan helped make her a savvy businesswoman. For years, Yoko “handled the family business, allowing John to be a house husband,” says Mintz. Today, she reportedly controls $700 million in assets and continues to make sizable donations to charity, like giving $250,000 to a financially strapped NYC hospital to fight COVID-19.

Shutterstock

Despite all that Yoko’s done well, she still has some regrets. “Maybe people already know this, but I miss John every day,” she said. A friend adds that she has never stopped replaying John’s 1980 murder in her head. “She wishes she could do that night over,” says the friend.

Today, Yoko’s greatest pleasure comes from her time with son Sean, 44, and daughter Kyoko Cox, 56. “Sean is her best friend. They have dinner two or three times a week,” reveals Mintz.

Yoko has also reclaimed her relationship with Kyoko, who was taken away from her as a child by Kyoko’s father, Anthony Cox, in violation of a custody order. Kyoko reached out to her mother following John’s death and they are close today. “This,” said Yoko, “is the best time of my life.”

For more on Yoko, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter!