Television royalty. Joan Collins reunited with fellow soap opera legends Linda Gray and Donna Mills for the glitziest and most glamorous Christmas parties over the weekend. Like, seriously — where was our invite?!

Holiday festivities were in full swing as the trio posed for photos together, proving their beauty — and friendship — can stand the test of time. “Three actresses ready to party for our annual #christmas party,” Joan, 86, captioned a snap.

In the Instagram post, Joan is seen donning a black shoulderless top top paired with a colorful sequined skirt. Standing on either side of her was Linda, 79, in a classic black and white look while Donna, also 79, opted for a sheer top with a cheetah print over a black top and black pants. While Donna didn’t post on social media about the star-studded gathering, Linda did. “Lovely seeing good friends at a Christmas party last night,” she wrote alongside a group selfie.

For those of you who aren’t experts when it comes to soap operas, these ladies were the queens of them, having all starred in classic TV shows that dominated the small screen largely in the ’80s. Joan, of course, played Alexis Carrington Colby on Dynasty between 1981 and 1989 and returning for the 1991 reunion mini-series. For her work on the iconic show, she was nominated for six Golden Globes, winning one, and even snagged an Emmy nod.

As for Joan’s pals, Linda played Sue Ellen Ewing on Dallas from 1978 until 1989, returning for the 1991 series finale and two TV movies (in 1996 and 1998), earning an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations. She even graced the 2012 reboot, which ran until 2014, with her presence. Donna, on the other hand, played Abby Cunningham on Knots Landing from 1980 until 1989, returning for the 1993 series finale and a 1997 reunion mini-series.

Elsewhere during the weekend, Joan was spotted on a date night with husband Percy Gibson. While the American Horror Story star has been married to Percy, 54, since 2002, he is just her fifth husband. She was wed to Maxwell Reed from 1952 to 1956, Anthony Newley from 1963 to 1971, Ron Kass from 1972 to 1983 and Peter Holm from 1985 to 1987.

No matter if she is out with Percy or with her Hollywood besties, we’ll take any Joan sighting we can!