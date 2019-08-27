What a cutie! Jimmy Kimmel blessed our Instagram timeline with two rare, new photos of his adorable 2-year-old son, Billy. The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took to social media on Monday, August 26, and posted the super cute pic of his little man munching on a delicious chicken sandwich.

“Even 2 year olds can’t resist the #PopeyesChickenSandwich,” the 51-year-old captioned the adorable series of pics of Billy taking a bite out of one his lunch. In the second photo he shared, Jimmy’s pajama-clad mini-me can be seen sweetly smiling while sitting in his high-chair. Aww!

Fans of the beloved TV personality — who has been quite candid about his son’s journey since being born with heart disease — gushed about little Billy in the comment section. “Beautiful boy! So happy to see him healthy and so full of joy!” one fan wrote. Another echoed, “Gosh he is so cute! And God bless him!” A third user chimed in, writing, “Billy is just adorable. Glad he is doing so well. I love that sandwich too.”

For Billy’s birthday in April, Jimmy took to social media to honor the milestone with a sweet message. He also shared a heartwarming pic of the father-son duo.

“Happy 2nd birthday to our little #Easter buddy Billy,” The Man Show star — who is also the dad of Jane, 5, with wife Molly McNearney, as well as Katie, 28, and Kevin, 25, from a previous marriage — wrote in the caption. “We are grateful always to the nurses and doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life and all of you who prayed and sent positive thoughts our way.”

At the time of Billy’s birth, Jimmy and Molly were unsure of their newborn’s fate after he was born with congenital heart defects. The proud dad first opened up about his son’s health issues in an emotional, 13-minute monologue on his talk show in May 2017.

“A little over a week ago, on Friday, April 21st, my wife gave birth to a baby boy. His name is William John Kimmel,” he began explaining to the audience while holding back tears. “We call him Billy. He was an easy delivery — only six pushes out. He appeared to be a normal, healthy baby until about three hours after he was born.”

We are so happy to see that Billy is doing amazing!