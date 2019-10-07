It looks like not even a black eye or stitches can stop Jimmy Carter from breaking a promise! The beloved former president stepped out alongside his wife, Rosalynn Carter, and many others for a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 95-year-old had the shiner and 14 stitches on full display as he participated in the volunteer efforts on Monday, October 7. Jimmy suffered a visibly swollen left eye after he fell at home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, October 6, the New York Post reported.

Despite the tumble, the oldest living U.S. president still made it to the stage at Ryman Auditorium later that night. Wearing an Atlanta Braves ball cap and a bandage over his bruised eye, Jimmy addressed the crowds and showed his dedication to the nonprofit Christian housing organization.

“I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses,” he told the crowd at a charity concert in Music City on Sunday evening.

Jimmy proved he kept his promise as he stepped out for the charity event the day after his fall. In photos and videos from the event, the former senator can be seen wearing a gray Habitat for Humanity jacket, a blue hat and a red bandana around his neck.

Prior to the start of the construction, Jimmy led a morning devotion for the group of over several hundred volunteers. He then spoke to the crowd and asked them to think about what kind of person they want to become.

Throughout the day, Jimmy, Rosalynn and others could be seen working on one of the 21 homes that are scheduled to be built in the specific Nashville neighborhood. Jimmy was all smiles as he held a power drill and other hand machines.

This certainly isn’t the first health scare Jimmy has had in recent years. This past May, he underwent successful surgery after he fell and broke his hip. He also survived cancer in 2015.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Jimmy’s outing at Habitat for Humanity in Nashville!