Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis Recall Growing Up With Mom Janet Leigh
Even though Janet Leigh died in October 2004 from vasculitis at age 77, her legacy will always live on through her two daughters — Kelly Curtis, 63, and Jamie Lee Curtis, 61.
“[She taught me] to be grateful for the life and gifts that God has given me,” Janet’s oldest daughter exclusively told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “That compassion, self-reliance, courage and humility are the greatest human qualities to learn and live.”
“Her face was undeniably beautiful. She was intoxicating,” Jamie once told HuffPost.
It was that same beauty that caught the eye of aspiring actor Tony Curtis at a party. “Her face was exquisite,” he recalled in Janet Leigh: A Biography. “It just devastated me to look at this woman.” However, the Psycho star was enticed by Tony’s charm. They got married in 1951 and stayed together until 1962.
“My parents’ bond had deteriorated precipitously as their stardom grew,” Jamie recalled in More magazine. “And like any other save-the-marriage baby, I failed.”
Tony ended up leaving Janet for his 17-year-old Taras Bulba costar Christine Kaufmann, but they later divorced in 1968. The actor would go on to marry four more women before his 2010 death from congestive heart failure.
“He was not a father and he was not interested in being a father,” Jamie previously noted on The Talk. “It’s not a slant against him, he was very clear.” After Janet’s marriage ended to Tony, she tied the knot to stockbroker Robert Brandt in 1962, who stayed by her side until her very last breath.
“She did the best she could with us. Managing to balance her work and her home life was a great accomplishment. She also had a compassionate nature,” Kelly said. “She was no-nonsense, but we shared many private jokes.”
As for her career, Kelly still admires the work her mom did even to this day. “Her humble beginnings made her grateful. It fueled an already strong work ethic to use her gifts to their full advantage,” she added. “I am grateful that she was my mother.”
