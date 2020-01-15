“[She taught me] to be grateful for the life and gifts that God has given me,” Janet’s oldest daughter exclusively told Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “That compassion, self-reliance, courage and humility are the greatest human qualities to learn and live.”

“Her face was undeniably beautiful. She was intoxicating,” Jamie once told HuffPost.

It was that same beauty that caught the eye of aspiring actor Tony Curtis at a party. “Her face was exquisite,” he recalled in Janet Leigh: A Biography. “It just devastated me to look at this woman.” However, the Psycho star was enticed by Tony’s charm. They got married in 1951 and stayed together until 1962.