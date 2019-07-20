Growing up with Jack LaLanne as your dad could be hazardous to your health, ironically. “He was always joking around, showing his muscles, and he’d go, ‘Why don’t you hit me in the stomach as hard as you can?'” the fitness expert’s son Dan Doyle recalls to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “I’d take my fist, wind up, and my hand would just bounce off his stomach. My hand hurt more than his stomach did. He probably didn’t even feel it!”

Clearly, Jack — who hosted his own daily exercise TV show from 1951 to 1985 — “wasn’t your typical Leave It to Beaver type of father,” Dan says. Agrees sister Yvonne LaLanne, “It was unusual having a father of that build. You don’t often have fathers who walk on their hands at birthday parties.”

Jack was a true believer when it came to physical fitness. “I do it as a therapy — I do it as something to keep me alive,” he explained. “We all need a little discipline. Exercise is my discipline.” But he wasn’t raised with it. As the son of French immigrants in San Francisco, he was a 98-pound weakling and self-described “sugarholic” who sometimes flew into rages. “At one point, he actually attacked his brother with an ax,” Dan reveals.

That all changed when Jack was a teenager and a neighbor recommended he attend a lecture by health guru Paul Bragg. “He got an earful and turned his life around,” says Dan. “He started changing all his habits.”